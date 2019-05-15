Weather

May storms expected to hit Bay Area starting Wednesday

You may have to double check the calendar on Wednesday to realize it's May 15 in the Bay Area.

That's because a storm will make it feel more like the Bay Area's Winter rainy season rather than Spring.

Wednesday's storm will likely reach its climax in time for the evening commute. Drivers can expect to see water collect and pond along local roadways. Winds may exceed 25 MPH in some parts of the Bay Area.

