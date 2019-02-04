SNOW

Rare snowfall in Wine Country

In Wine Country Monday night, a rare snowfall provided a big treat for locals who flocked to check it out.

Cornell Barnard
ST. HELENA, Calif. (KGO) --
It was a super cool snow sighting for Molly Contreraz's family at their house in Lake County Monday.

The family then drove to Napa County and found a big surprise at the summit of Mt. St. Helena, snow in Robert Lewis Stevenson State Park.

"I'm actually from Santa Rosa, this is new to me to live in an area that snows," said Molly Contreraz.

Caltrans snowplows were busy at work dropping sand on Highway 29 to prevent cars from spinning out.

Amanda Wagner and her kids drove from Guerneville to check out the snow before it melts.

"It's so awesome, it's so low down, it's been years since I've seen snow this low," said Amanda Wagner

Roads at the summit remain slippery, drive with caution.
