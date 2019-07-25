Europe heat wave breaks records, causes concern for Notre Dame Cathedral

Record heat is scorching Europe.On Thursday, Paris is expecting a high of 105 F.Brussels could see 101 F, London 100 F, and Milan 96 F.In Paris, the Chief Architect of French Historical Sites Philippe Villeneuve has a warning about the fire-ravaged Notre Dame Cathedral."I am very worried about the heatwave because, as you know, the Cathedral suffered from the fire, the beams came down, but also from the shock of the firemen's water. The masonry is saturated with water."The fire destroyed the roof of the 850-year-old building and toppled the spire, which was added during a 19th-century renovation."It hasn't moved. It's stable. We placed sensors everywhere and we haven't detected any movement since the beginning. What I fear is that the joints or the masonry, as they dry out, lose their consistency, their cohesion and their structural qualities and that all of sudden, the vault could give way." said Villeneuve.Scientists now predict that July of 2019 will be the hottest month on earth since record-keeping began in 1880.