Record-setting heat hits Bay Area for 2nd straight day

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- Walnut Creek residents were at the grocery store early this morning preparing for today's hot weather."I gotta go inside to get some water and popsicles and wait to get the grandkids from school," said Sep Saajamo."I am prepared by wearing light clothing and I filled up my shopping bag with gelato and ice cream," said Monica Prizant of Walnut Creek, who said it was a hot night at her house."At midnight I opened my windows. I sleep with the ceiling fan on and I got up really early to open more windows to try and cool the house off. So it was very hard to sleep at night. But it's just a couple days. By the weekend it should be better so we will deal with it," she said.At Heather Farms Park, some children were on the playground trying to get their outside time in before the heat of the afternoon."Well we wanted to come about 7 because we thought it would be nice and cool. We know it will be impossible in another hour. But we couldn't get him to come out of the house," said Lucinda Jackson. She finally got her 4-year-old grandson to the park by 9 a.m."It's really hot -- it's 9 a.m. and it feels like it's 80. Hopefully we can get in a few things. I don't think he is going to last very long," because of the heat, she said.Tech Company Beekeeper planned a team outing for today at Heather Farms. The COO says he is bummed about the weather but says they can't reschedule the event. So they will grin and bear it. They also brought in a tub full of water balloons to help people cool off."It may end a little earlier than we want. We have activity stations- a rock climbing wall, bumper balls, laser tag. We aren't going to let the heat stop us. We're going to have some fun. Maybe around 1 p.m., 2 p.m. those sentiments might change but I think we will be ok," said COO Daniel Urias.Some city swimming pools, like the Dublin Wave Water Park, are already closed because school is back in session. But city leaders say senior centers, community centers and libraries are open and can serve as a good place to go to stay cool.