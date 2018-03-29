WEATHER

Record warmth hits Bay Area for 2nd consecutive day

By
There were nearly a dozen record highs from the Bay Area to the Monterey Bay today! Temperatures were anywhere from 13 to 20 degrees above average for this time of year. This is the second consecutive day of records and we may see a few more tomorrow.

Santa Rosa 86, San Rafael 84, SFO 81, downtown San Francisco 81, Moffett Field 81, San Jose 82, Monterey 82 and Salinas Airport reached 86-degrees today! These were all new records for the day.

Napa came in at 83, Oakland Airport 77 and downtown Salinas 85 and they all tied their previous records. A large ridge of high pressure and offshore flow (downsloping wind) were responsible for the spike in temperatures today.

VIDEO: Watch your AccuWeather forecast

Count on another mild to warm day tomorrow with readings well above where they should be for spring but, the temperatures will run lower than today. Here are some of your forecast highs for Friday: San Jose 83, Redwood City 80, Half Moon Bay 70, San Francisco 74 and Santa Rosa 81. Keep cool and stay hydrated tomorrow!
Click here to download the free ABC7 News App to track the storm where you live. Make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.

Click here for a look at weather where you live.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherheatheat waveSan JoseSan MateoSan FranciscoOaklandSan Rafael
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
AccuWeather Forecast: Widespread fog, chance of spotty drizzle
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Check out our new ABC7 app!
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
Follow @LiveDoppler7 on Twitter for the latest weather updates
WEATHER
AccuWeather Forecast: Widespread fog, chance of spotty drizzle
Hurricane Watch issued for parts of Hawaii
East Bay bathed in smoke-driven smog
Air Quality Alert issued for Bay Area
Spare the Air Alert not in effect today
More Weather
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News