Warm weather, gusty winds prompt Red Flag Warning for North Bay hills

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the North Bay hills from 8 pm Saturday to 10 am Sunday.

A mixture of warm temperatures, low humidity, and gusty winds means the area is at greater risk for fires to start and spread.

Winds in this region are expected to reach around 35 mph.

The affected cities are:

- San Anselmo
- Forest Knolls
- Boyes Hot Springs
- St. Helena
- Calistoga
- Dixon
- Winters
- Angwin
- Middletown
- Guernville
- Healdsburg
- Cloverdale
- Geyersville
- Lower Lake
- Kelseyville
- Clear Lake
- Upper Lake

