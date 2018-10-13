Red flag warning issued for critical fire conditions in the Bay Area

Gusty offshore winds and dry conditions prompted the National Weather Service Saturday to issue a red flag warning for critical fire conditions this weekend in the Bay Area.The warning will be in effect Saturday evening through Monday morning, across North Bay mountains, the East Bay hills and the Diablo Range.The greatest threat is at elevations above 1,000 feet in Napa County and eastern Sonoma County, where the driest conditions and strongest winds are most likely, according to the weather service.Northeast winds are forecast to be from 20 to 35 with gusts up to 60 mph in some locations.