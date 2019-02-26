SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --Evacuation orders are in effect for two dozen communities near the Russian River and the county has set up two evacuation centers to accept evacuees.
Businesses like Fife Creek Antiques are clearing out. Their U-Haul was packed tight, the owner's friends showed up to get as many valuables as possible out. This storm could ruin Brian Peddinghaus.
The store owner said, "I'm gonna be out of business for a couple of months probably. It's gonna be a big loss."
Officials expect the river to rise to 46 feet by Wednesday night.
Glen Hurley evacuated his Guerneville home, but not before raising as much as he can off the ground-- including his brand new washer and dryer.
"I've got a flat bottom boat and two kayaks down there that are supposed to be in there for storage but they're now floating."
For the first time, the county is evacuating its cold weather shelter and moving the homeless and anyone who needs extra help to the Santa Rosa Pavilion.
Large buses were brought in to move as many as 100 hundred people.
Sonoma County Sheriff's Sargent, Spencer Crum said, "It's going to be extremely dangerous out here tomorrow. These roads will be impassable, nobody will be getting in or out without a boat or some type of high water rescue vehicle."
A deputy came to this woman's door and got her up and out.
Significant rain to continue to approx 10pm in North Bay before the rain starts to shift to South Bay. Flood Warning remains in effect for all of Sonoma County. Heavy rain will continue to cause flooding around Sonoma County. Power outages are likely. https://t.co/8bMaCe6frW pic.twitter.com/M6RlSyKNl5— Santa Rosa Fire Department (@SantaRosaFire) February 27, 2019
Yvonne Moore left with just two bags.
"They said we're here. The evacuation bus is right across the street."
The Russian River is expected to impact downtown Guerneville businesses as well.
Accessing anything downtown will be impossible.
See a full list of impacted areas below:
- Asti
- Bailhache
- Chianti
- Guerneville
- Guernewood
- Guernewood Park
- Hacienda
- Jenner
- Jimtown
- Korbel
- Lytton
- Northwood
- Northwood Lodge
- Rio Dell
- Rolands
- Sheridan
- Duncans Mills
- El Bonita
- Mirabel Heights
- Mirabel Park
- Monte Rio
- Montesano
- Summerhome Park
- Vacation Beach
- Wilson Grove
There will be shelters located at:
- Sebastopol Center for the Arts at 282 S High St, Sebastopol, CA 95472 starting at 3:00 PM on February 26, 2019
- Sonoma County Fairgrounds Grace Pavilion at 1350 Bennett Valley Rd, Santa Rosa, CA 95404 starting at 5:00 PM on February 26, 2019
Officials say there will be a free shuttle running from the Guerneville Veterans War Memorial at 16320 Church St, Guerneville, CA 95446 starting at 3:00 PM on February 26, 2019.
For more information go here or call 707-565-3856.
