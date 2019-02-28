Russian River slowly receding, flooding remains at major level

Updated 17 minutes ago

Good news - #RussianRiver crested & is slowly falling now. Forecast shows below flood stage at 1am tonight. #Guerneville pic.twitter.com/UV14u0i14t — Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) February 28, 2019

The Russian River is starting to recede but it is a slow process. This driveway at The Farmhouse Inn in Forestville is still flooded. The inn is evacuated. pic.twitter.com/yFHzobFNII — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) February 28, 2019

GUERNEVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- The Russian River has crested and is expected to recede slowly throughout the day. The river is forecasted to remain in a major flood stage until this afternoon.The flooding has caused a catastrophic amount of damage to Sonoma County. At least 2,000 homes and other buildings are flooded. Thousands of people are still unable to get to their towns.Guests of the Farmhouse Inn in Forestville had to evacuate yesterday as the water started rising in their driveway. One guest had their rental car stuck in the water, it's still there, too deep to tow. The Inn remains empty this morning.There is no way in or out of Guerneville expect by boat, it is surrounded by water and for those who did not evacuate, officials say it is too late now. Those who did evacuate are not being allowed back in, in some places the water is 8 feet deep.From SKY7, there was widespread flooding is in Guerneville. Water was up to the roofs of some homes and there was flooding in the Safeway parking lot and a few kayakers were seen navigating streets too.The river isn't expected to settle back into its banks until late tonight, then officials can start talking about the cleanup and recovery.