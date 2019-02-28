storm

Russian River slowly receding, remains in major flood stage

Flooded vehicle in Forestville, California on Thursday, February 28, 2019.

GUERNEVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- The Russian River has crested and is expected to recede slowly throughout the day. The river is forecasted to remain in a major flood stage until this afternoon.



The flooding has caused a catastrophic amount of damage to Sonoma County. At least 2,000 homes and other buildings are flooded. Thousands of people are still unable to get to their towns.

Guests of the Farmhouse Inn in Forestville had to evacuate yesterday as the water started rising in their driveway. One guest had their rental car stuck in the water, it's still there, too deep to tow. The Inn remains empty this morning.

There is no way in or out of Guerneville expect by boat, it is surrounded by water and for those who did not evacuate, officials say it is too late now. Those who did evacuate are not being allowed back in, in some places the water is 8 feet deep.

From SKY7, there was widespread flooding is in Guerneville. Water was up to the roofs of some homes and there was flooding in the Safeway parking lot and a few kayakers were seen navigating streets too.

The river isn't expected to settle back into its banks until late tonight, then officials can start talking about the cleanup and recovery.

