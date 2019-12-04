San Bruno declares local emergency for landslide

RELATED STORM COVERAGE BELOW:

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KGO) -- A local emergency has been declared after rain caused a landslide in San Bruno.The landslide eroded 30 feet of the hillside along the eastern portion of San Bruno Avenue, between Crestmoor Drive and Glenview Drive. Officials say 10 feet of hillside remains between the edge of the slope and the sidewalk.The declaration of emergency allows city crews to work on the situation and mitigate the slide.The sidewalk and the right lane in the westbound direction of San Bruno Avenue are closed near Crestmoor Drive until further notice.No homes have been threatened and no injuries have been reported.