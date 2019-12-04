Weather

San Bruno declares local emergency for landslide

Mudslide in San Bruno, California on Monday, December 2, 2019. (City of San Bruno)

By
SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KGO) -- A local emergency has been declared after rain caused a landslide in San Bruno.

The landslide eroded 30 feet of the hillside along the eastern portion of San Bruno Avenue, between Crestmoor Drive and Glenview Drive. Officials say 10 feet of hillside remains between the edge of the slope and the sidewalk.

WATCH LIVE: Track the rain with Live Doppler 7

The declaration of emergency allows city crews to work on the situation and mitigate the slide.

The sidewalk and the right lane in the westbound direction of San Bruno Avenue are closed near Crestmoor Drive until further notice.

No homes have been threatened and no injuries have been reported.

RELATED STORM COVERAGE BELOW:

VIDEO: Watch your AccuWeather forecast

VIDEO: Tips for how to drive safely on rainy days

RELATED: ABC7's Storm Impact Scale explained

VIDEO: How to prepare your home for winter storms

TIPS: How do you recover from hydroplaning?

TIPS: Here's how to use sandbags and prevent flooding

VIDEO: Planning a snow trip? Check out these Sierra driving tips from the pros

VIDEO: How to drive safely in snow

TIPS: How to drive in dense fog

TIPS: How to stay safe while hitting the slopes

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
AccuWeather forecast: Wet today, stronger storm Friday - Saturday
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Check out our new ABC7 app!
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather forecast: Wet today, stronger storm Friday - Saturday
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
'Serious misconduct' by Trump takes center stage at hearing
Fremont moving forward with street design changes despite opposition
Crews working to clean up feces problem in SF's Tenderloin
December off to rainy start and it isn't over yet
VIDEO: Truck slams through Bay Area jewelry store during burglary
Show More
BART, Salvation Army teaming up this holiday season to help the homeless
Logs along Oakland street upsetting residents
Kamala Harris dropping out of presidential race
Man who died in custody in Sonoma County mistaken for car thief
All 119 SF sirens are going silent-- for now
More TOP STORIES News