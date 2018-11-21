STORM

San Francisco relying on its citizens to clear storm drains

San Francisco is relying on residents to clear its storm drains. (KGO-TV)

San Francisco is relying on residents to clear its storm drains.

The city has launched a new map for its "Adopt a Drain" program. It shows people which drains are clogged.

People who have adopted a drain will then clear those drains. Residents can attend events during the rainy season where they can receive drain cleaning trainings and free tools and supplies to keep drains clean.

The city is also offering free sandbags to people who need them.

