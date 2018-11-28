Surfers hit the water at Steamer Lane in Santa Cruz with rain falling from above.Santa Cruz resident Sean Basalyga came out to watch the surfers. "I used to skateboard but this looks a lot scarier, and it looks like they're having a good time with all the big waves," he said.Driving in the Santa Cruz Mountains was also an adventure.A couple of crashes in the northbound lanes of Highway 17 during the morning commute caused a backup for miles.Santa Cruz resident Lucky Farales works in San Jose and has some advice for drivers. "I think you just got to take your time and not be in a big rush. And not be one of those lane switchers and just pick a lane and put on some good music and enjoy your time in the car."The rain is going to get more intense and the waves are forecasted to get bigger.However, the big waves may not be great rides for surfers due to the expected high winds.A high surf advisory is in effect through Friday at 4 a.m.