WEATHER

Santa Cruz surfers loving the waves as storm moves in

EMBED </>More Videos

Surfers hit the water at Steamer Lane in Santa Cruz with rain falling from above as a storm moved in. (KGO-TV)

By
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) --
Surfers hit the water at Steamer Lane in Santa Cruz with rain falling from above.

Santa Cruz resident Sean Basalyga came out to watch the surfers. "I used to skateboard but this looks a lot scarier, and it looks like they're having a good time with all the big waves," he said.

RELATED: Get the latest AccuWeather forecast here

Driving in the Santa Cruz Mountains was also an adventure.

A couple of crashes in the northbound lanes of Highway 17 during the morning commute caused a backup for miles.

Santa Cruz resident Lucky Farales works in San Jose and has some advice for drivers. "I think you just got to take your time and not be in a big rush. And not be one of those lane switchers and just pick a lane and put on some good music and enjoy your time in the car."

RELATED: SFPUC deploys temporary flood barriers to prepare for multiple storms

The rain is going to get more intense and the waves are forecasted to get bigger.

However, the big waves may not be great rides for surfers due to the expected high winds.

A high surf advisory is in effect through Friday at 4 a.m.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast here and get the latest weather stories and videos here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersanta cruz countystormrainfloodingflash floodingsurfingSanta Cruz
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Accuweather Forecast: Stronger storm coming
WEATHER
Thunderstorm season is here!
How do you recover from hydroplaning?
Accuweather Forecast: Stronger storm coming
Santa Cruz County crews preparing for storm runoff
More Weather
Top Stories
Oakland A's announce plans for new ballpark
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Police: Body found in North Carolina is kidnapped 13-year-old
Police investigate after woman's body found in donation box in Petaluma
Oakland A's Coliseum site before and after proposed ballpark project
Redskins respond to criticism over Foster signing
Caltrans shuts down part of Hwy 1 due to storm
Accuweather Forecast: Stronger storm coming
Show More
Thunderstorm season is here!
Parents praise toy Dyson vacuum on Amazon for getting kids to clean
CA court tosses lawsuit challenging state's assisted suicide law
PHOTOS: Oakland Athletics release plans for new ballpark in Oakland
VIDEO: Pope charmed by 'undisciplined' disabled child
More News