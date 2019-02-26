STORM

Major rainfall in Santa Rosa breaks rain record

EMBED </>More Videos

Santa Rosa saw the wettest day on record Tuesday after two straight days of rain. (KGO-TV)

Kate Larsen
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
Santa Rosa saw the wettest day on record Tuesday after two straight days of rain.

Visitors to the Golden Gate Bridge likely had something in mind besides ponchos and socked in city views when they planned their day.

On the north end of the bridge, New K-rails were set up on Sausalito Blvd. to catch any mud or leftover debris the storm may send sliding down the slope.

TIMELINE: Atmospheric River making its way across Bay Area

While rain continues to soften the hillside, the City of Sausalito, is trying to figure out how to recover from the mudslide that damaged or destroyed eight homes on Valentine's Day.

In Fairfax, traffic worked its way through a flooded intersection on Sir Francis Drake Boulevard that left a pickup truck stuck in the rising mud tinged water.

Once the sunset, North Bay roads were black-- with only tail and headlights visible to drivers battling through the rain. A tough night to deliver pizza, said Justin Jachetta.

"People falling off the road, people spinning out, police are closing off a lot of areas. I've seen fire trucks totally block off intersections."

RELATED: Russian River could reach historic flood levels in Guerneville

In Sonoma County, the part of the Rohnert Park expressway closed because of flooding near Stony Point Road. In Santa Rosa-- six inches of rain meant records that came with both pros and cons.

Elizabeth Sanchez, a Santa Rosa resident said, "Especially with us being in the drought for so long, we needed it, but it's crazy."

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherrainstormfloodingsonoma countyweather recordSanta Rosa
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STORM
Flooding, reports of mudslide in Cazadero
Russian River flooding forces thousands to evacuate
Famous Lake Berryessa spillway is active again
Rain closes several schools in Sonoma County
More storm
WEATHER
Flooding, reports of mudslide in Cazadero
Accuweather Forecast: Heavy rain, gusty wind move through Bay Area
Russian River flooding forces thousands to evacuate
Famous Lake Berryessa spillway is active again
More Weather
Top Stories
Russian River flooding forces thousands to evacuate
Russian River could reach historic flood levels in Guerneville
Gilroy mom goes viral for burrito folding tutorial
TIMELINE: Atmospheric River making its way across Bay Area
Flooding, reports of mudslide in Cazadero
Oakland Unified officials say they are losing $1-million per day during strike
Famous Lake Berryessa spillway is active again
Rain closes several schools in Sonoma County
Show More
Rock out in the East Bay and help those in need
Marchand has goal, 2 assists as Bruins beat Sharks 4-1
PG&E rebate checks bounce due to temporary bank freeze
BART riders with disabilities frustrated with broken equipment
MAP: Flooding info for North Bay residents
More News