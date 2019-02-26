Santa Rosa saw the wettest day on record Tuesday after two straight days of rain.Visitors to the Golden Gate Bridge likely had something in mind besides ponchos and socked in city views when they planned their day.On the north end of the bridge, New K-rails were set up on Sausalito Blvd. to catch any mud or leftover debris the storm may send sliding down the slope.While rain continues to soften the hillside, the City of Sausalito, is trying to figure out how to recover from the mudslide that damaged or destroyed eight homes on Valentine's Day.In Fairfax, traffic worked its way through a flooded intersection on Sir Francis Drake Boulevard that left a pickup truck stuck in the rising mud tinged water.Once the sunset, North Bay roads were black-- with only tail and headlights visible to drivers battling through the rain. A tough night to deliver pizza, said Justin Jachetta."People falling off the road, people spinning out, police are closing off a lot of areas. I've seen fire trucks totally block off intersections."In Sonoma County, the part of the Rohnert Park expressway closed because of flooding near Stony Point Road. In Santa Rosa-- six inches of rain meant records that came with both pros and cons.Elizabeth Sanchez, a Santa Rosa resident said, "Especially with us being in the drought for so long, we needed it, but it's crazy."