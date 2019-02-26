SAUSALITO MUDSLIDE

Work crews shore up site around Sausalito mudslide

Work crews shore up roads around a mudslide that destroyed two homes in Sausalito earlier this month as officials prepare for a City Council meeting Tuesday night. (ABC7 News)

SAUSALITO, Calif. (KGO) --
Crews were busy shoring up the road above a landslide that destroyed two homes in Sausalito earlier this month, as residents prepared for a City Council meeting and answers about what comes next.

Rain trickled off the uphill side of the road as workers using heavy equipment placed concrete barriers on the edge of Sausalito Boulevard. Below the area, experts from the National Park Service have been surveying the slide area, which gave way during a storm on Feb. 14.

Tuesday's meeting is scheduled to be held at 7 p.m. at the City Hall Council Chambers located at 420 Litho Street in Sausalito.

City agencies are expected to present a report on the slide, including preliminary repair costs.

