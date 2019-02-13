TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN!



There is a flash flood warning in effect throughout Sonoma County. Please drive slowly to avoid hydroplaning, and AVOID STANDING WATER. At the very least, you could ruin your car, but you could also drown. Drive safe, SoCo! https://t.co/t9XbaUCzUs — CHP Santa Rosa (@CHPSantaRosa) February 13, 2019

Sebastopol authorities are reporting that a school bus with kids on board is now free after it was stuck in floodwaters on Canfield Road over Blucher Creek Bridge.The kids are all safe.Heavy showers from Wednesday's storm are causing flooding in several parts of the Bay Area.ABC7 Meteorologist Mike Nicco says, "I can't emphasize enough. Stay away from flooding water. We have 34 reports of debris flows, flooding and wind damage."