WEATHER

School bus with children on board freed after getting stuck in Sebastopol floodwaters

EMBED </>More Videos

Sebastopol authorities are reporting that a school bus with kids on board is now free after it was stuck in floodwaters. (KGO-TV)

SEBASTOPOL, Calif. (KGO) --
Sebastopol authorities are reporting that a school bus with kids on board is now free after it was stuck in floodwaters on Canfield Road over Blucher Creek Bridge.

WATCH LIVE: Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 radar

The kids are all safe.

Heavy showers from Wednesday's storm are causing flooding in several parts of the Bay Area.

ABC7 Meteorologist Mike Nicco says, "I can't emphasize enough. Stay away from flooding water. We have 34 reports of debris flows, flooding and wind damage."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherfloodingschool busstormchildrenSebastopol
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Storm downs trees, causes mudslides in South Bay
Good Samaritans help stranded school bus in Petaluma floodwaters
VIDEO: Elephants play in mud as storm closes Oakland Zoo
Storm triggers flight cancellations, 3 hour delays at SFO
Heavy rain, strong winds wreak havoc in Bay Area
More Weather
Top Stories
Good Samaritans help stranded school bus in Petaluma floodwaters
VIDEO: Car stuck in sinkhole in Castro Valley
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Accuweather Forecast: Strong storm moves into Bay Area
Preliminary hearing underway for convicted Vallejo kidnapper
Heavy rain, strong winds wreak havoc in Bay Area
Storm downs trees, causes mudslides in South Bay
Dozens of accidents reported on Bay Area roadways
Show More
Building a Better Bay Area: BART Week
VIDEO: Elephants play in mud as storm closes Oakland Zoo
Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall
Storm triggers flight cancellations, 3 hour delays at SFO
Gavin Newsom's office clarifies high-speed rail comments
More News