Scorching heat, unhealthy air in store for students returning to school in Bay Area

Dozens of local school districts are back to school today and many of our students will be greeted with triple-digit heat.
Kids will want to adjust their first day of school outfit -- it is going to be hot all around the region.
Temperatures will reach the lower 100s Inland with 90s for much of the Bay Area. A Heat Advisory has been issued from 11 a.m. today until 8 p.m. Thursday. An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect from 11 a.m. today until 10 p.m. Friday.
A Spare the Air is in effect today, with unhealthy air expected to continue through Friday.
The brutal heat will continue tomorrow, with some relief coming on Friday when temperatures drop 4 to 6 degrees.
You might want to give the kids a ride to school today -- it will be a tough day for walking or biking.
Children and seniors are the most vulnerable to the heat. Several Bay Area cities are opening cooling centers.
