Several inches of rain drench North Bay with more on the way

There were off and on showers throughout the region on Monday and more rain is expected Tuesday.
According to ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco, San Rafael and San Anselmo in Marin County have been hit the hardest, both with nearly 10 inches of rain since Tuesday. Those numbers are only expected to go up.
In Novato, Cecilia Nackord says the rain on her cul-de-sac has been non-stop. She keeps a water gauge in her backyard to monitor how wet it gets.
"That was bone dry on Thursday and now, I mean, it's got a max of five inches, and it spilled over," Nackord said.
"We do need the rain, I'm not going to complain," she added. "But this early in the season... it was just a week ago were under a fire watch and this week flash flood advisories."
Novato PD posted photos on Facebook showing flooded roadways near San Marin High and on Alameda Del Prado.
By the time ABC7 news drove through, crews had drained the water and the streets were reopened. Still, more rain is on the way.
The rain just keeps on coming here in the North Bay. This sign is up on Highway 101 telling drivers to watch out for flooding. pic.twitter.com/ukmqcVgY5R— Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) December 2, 2019
On Highway 101, signs are up alerting drivers to watch out for flooding.
In San Anselmo, the rain has caused the creek to rise. The rain is also impacting restaurants, like Sol Food in San Rafael, which has increased staffing during the wet weather.
"The rain has definitely increased our number of deliveries. Everyone is staying home. Nobody wants to leave the office," Alma Lugo, the delivery supervisor at Sol Food, said.
Some of their drivers, however, have had flat tires and been stuck in traffic because of the rain.
In San Anslemo - the rain has also raised the levels of the creek. Take a look at it right now. pic.twitter.com/s8IqJBKklR— Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) December 2, 2019
For the most part, people are taking it all in stride. As poured down on San Rafael, Daniel Mack decided to go for a bike ride.
"I couldn't take any more hibernation," Mack said. "I needed to get out and get some daylight and enjoy a little bit of relaxation."
Even cute little pups find creative ways to stay dry ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iFWj9qBAVw— Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) December 2, 2019
