Weather

Several inches of rain drench North Bay with more on the way

By Liz Kreutz
SAN ANSELMO, Calif. (KGO) -- The North Bay is not getting a break from the wet weather any time soon.

There were off and on showers throughout the region on Monday and more rain is expected Tuesday.

RELATED: No break from rain as new possible 'bombogenesis' targets Northern California

According to ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco, San Rafael and San Anselmo in Marin County have been hit the hardest, both with nearly 10 inches of rain since Tuesday. Those numbers are only expected to go up.

In Novato, Cecilia Nackord says the rain on her cul-de-sac has been non-stop. She keeps a water gauge in her backyard to monitor how wet it gets.

"That was bone dry on Thursday and now, I mean, it's got a max of five inches, and it spilled over," Nackord said.

"We do need the rain, I'm not going to complain," she added. "But this early in the season... it was just a week ago were under a fire watch and this week flash flood advisories."

Novato PD posted photos on Facebook showing flooded roadways near San Marin High and on Alameda Del Prado.

By the time ABC7 news drove through, crews had drained the water and the streets were reopened. Still, more rain is on the way.



On Highway 101, signs are up alerting drivers to watch out for flooding.

RELATED: Bomb cyclone video: Strong winds damage Northern California roof

In San Anselmo, the rain has caused the creek to rise. The rain is also impacting restaurants, like Sol Food in San Rafael, which has increased staffing during the wet weather.

"The rain has definitely increased our number of deliveries. Everyone is staying home. Nobody wants to leave the office," Alma Lugo, the delivery supervisor at Sol Food, said.

Some of their drivers, however, have had flat tires and been stuck in traffic because of the rain.



For the most part, people are taking it all in stride. As poured down on San Rafael, Daniel Mack decided to go for a bike ride.

"I couldn't take any more hibernation," Mack said. "I needed to get out and get some daylight and enjoy a little bit of relaxation."



Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersan rafaelsan anselmostormrain
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New possible 'bomb cyclone' to bring rain, wind to Bay Area
Fremont residents want stop sign, traffic light at intersection after deadly hit-and-run
Providing 'hope' for the homeless in San Jose
SJ woman goes on search of her life after ultra rare blue macaw goes missing
Popular Mexican game turns shopping in SF Mission district a neighborhood-wide game
Amazon fulfillment center busy on Cyber Monday
Stormy weather causing travel troubles at SFO, across the country
Show More
AccuWeather forecast: Scattered showers tonight
Holiday car burglaries spike in North Bay
Football player takes to field with dogs after losing both parents
Off-duty CHP officer assaulted at Emeryville shopping mall
2 killed in SJ crash caused by alleged DUI driver early Sunday identified
More TOP STORIES News