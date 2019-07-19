How does the Bay Area's weather compare to other parts of US as heat wave hits?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A blistering and dangerous heat wave is gripping the eastern two-thirds of the United States, and it will likely continue through the weekend.From Salt Lake City and Denver, to Minneapolis and Chicago, to New York and Boston-Friday's temperatures have soared into the upper 90s. And when you factor in the oppressive humidity, the "feels like" temperatures are between 105 and 110 degrees.This combination of excessive heat and high humidity can pose serious health risks, especially for children and the elderly, but people of all ages should try to limit their exposure to the heat and stay hydrated.Meanwhile, the Bay Area is currently experiencing a bit of a cooldown, with temperatures running several degrees below average for late July.High temperatures Friday and Saturday will range from low 60s at the coast to mid-80s inland. However, national weather conditions will soon be doing a flip-flop.The Climate Prediction Center says the extreme heat and high humidity blanketing most of the country now will give way to a much cooler pattern by the middle of next week.Meanwhile, as the rest of the nation cools down, a significant warmup is expected in the far western states-including the Bay Area, of course.By next Wednesday, high temperatures here will reach the upper 90s inland, 80s near the bay, and upper 60s at the coast.