WEATHER

San Francisco crews monitor areas prone to flooding ahead of storm

EMBED </>More Videos

San Francisco crews are monitoring low-lying areas that are prone to flooding in the city ahead of the incoming storm. (KGO-TV)

by Elissa Harrington
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco crews are monitoring low-lying areas that are prone to flooding in the city ahead of the incoming storm.

Flood barriers were installed on 17th and Folsom streets in the Mission District early Thursday morning.

VIDEO: 'Pineapple Express' to bring rain to Bay Area this week

"When it rains so heavily during a very short period of time the water needs to go somewhere," SFPUC spokeswoman Idil Bereket said. "Gravity works and this area is almost ground zero for that."

Bereket says the city deploys a strike team before a big storm and they use large vacuum trucks to clear debris from sewers and storm drains.

VIDEO: Atmospheric River arrives

The city also has resources for property owners, which includes a floodwater grant program. "We can reimburse property owners up to $100,000 to implement projects on their properties to minimize the impacts of rain and floodwater intrusion into their properties," Bereket said.

Anyone in San Francisco with a rain-related issue can report the problem by calling 311.

Click here to download the free ABC7 News App to track the storm where you live. Make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.

Click here for weather where you live.

VIDEO: Tips for how to drive safely on rainy days
EMBED More News Videos

We all know Bay Area roads can get a little crazy in the rain. Here are some tips on how to stay safe.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherrainstormSan FranciscoSan JoseBerkeleyEl CerritoOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather Forecast: Widespread fog, chance of spotty drizzle
Hurricane Watch issued for parts of Hawaii
East Bay bathed in smoke-driven smog
Air Quality Alert issued for Bay Area
Spare the Air Alert not in effect today
More Weather
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News