We all know Bay Area roads can get a little crazy in the rain. Here are some tips on how to stay safe.

#StormWatch: Flood barriers are up in #SanFrancisco on 17th & Folsom. @sfpublicworks workers fill white barriers with water to weigh them down. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/yHHgfJXNCF — Elissa Harrington (@ElissaABC7) April 5, 2018

Sandbags stacked outside businesses along 17th & Folsom. Vacuum truck just arrived. City workers vacuum drains and clear debris ahead of storm. #SanFrancisco #abc7now pic.twitter.com/VsS2CzUQbY — Elissa Harrington (@ElissaABC7) April 5, 2018

San Francisco crews are monitoring low-lying areas that are prone to flooding in the city ahead of the incoming storm.Flood barriers were installed on 17th and Folsom streets in the Mission District early Thursday morning."When it rains so heavily during a very short period of time the water needs to go somewhere," SFPUC spokeswoman Idil Bereket said. "Gravity works and this area is almost ground zero for that."Bereket says the city deploys a strike team before a big storm and they use large vacuum trucks to clear debris from sewers and storm drains.The city also has resources for property owners, which includes a floodwater grant program. "We can reimburse property owners up to $100,000 to implement projects on their properties to minimize the impacts of rain and floodwater intrusion into their properties," Bereket said.Anyone in San Francisco with a rain-related issue can report the problem by calling 311.