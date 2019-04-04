San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants' home opener on track to get hit by rainy late season storm

Bring the rain gear, the poncho and hope for the best -- a late season storm is still on track to impact the Giants' home opener.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bring the rain gear, the poncho and hope for the best -- a late season storm is still on track to impact the Giants' home opener, according to ABC7 Weather Anchor Lisa Argen.

"In San Francisco, that means the rain will be coming down around 1 p.m.," said Argen. "Unfortunately, the timing of this puts Friday's game in either a rain delay or maybe even a wash out."

Expect a rainy and breezy Friday afternoon.

"The timing of the cold front brings the heaviest rain between late morning and earlier afternoon," said Argen. "So, between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., we are looking at the rainfall accompanying the passage of the cold front, which means moderate to heavy rain at times."

In other parts of the Bay Area, the heaviest rain will be in the North Bay with 3/4 of an inch, according to Argen's AccuWeather forecast.

"Rainfall amounts will trail off in the South Bay," said Argen.

Earlier in the week, the AccuWeather forecast showed a weak Atmospheric River heading to the Bay Area. Now, the storm appears to be significantly weaker, according to Argen.

