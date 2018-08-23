HURRICANE

SF travelers ground trips to Hawaii in fear of hurricane

A lot of flights to Hawaii have been cancelled but passengers at SFO have said airlines have been adding new flights to get people out of Hawaii. (KGO-TV)

by Kate Larsen
HONOLULU (KGO) --
Cellphone video from Hilo's famous Rainbow Falls shows just how much water Hurricane Lane is bringing to Hawaii's Big Island.

Ala'moe Keolanui lives next to the falls and spoke to ABC7 News via Facebime. "Lots and lots of rain," she said. "I mean it's pumping over here. It's scary. It's nasty water going down."

Keolanui is worried tourists don't realize just how dangerous the conditions are right now at Rainbow Falls. She says, "The gates were locked but people were still crossing over... to view the falls and that is completely not safe."

Now, there's even more water overflowing outside the lava-rock banks.

But travelers flying to and from Hawaii at SFO showed an abundance of caution.

"They kept saying there was major flooding," said
Sara Metzler who added, "so we felt like we were a little in danger at that point."

Sara and Joe Metzler cut their Hawaiin honeymoon short when FEMA workers showed up on Oahu. They live in Vermont, but decided to buy new plane tickets anywhere away from Hawaii which is how they ended up
in San Francisco. "I am $4,000 in debt right now just to get off that island, so we would be safe," explained Metzler who said she alsobought tickets to Guam, before she found out the San Francisco tickets were available.

David Chung works for the Salvation Army. He and his colleagues changed their flights to get home to Honolulu as soon as possible.

"We were trying to beat the hurricane back, which we probably won't," said Chung. "But it won't be in full mode yet. I think full mode will be tomorrow."

Everyone we spoke to with Hawaii plane tickets was making changes to their itinerary because of the hurricane. There are cancellations and delays to and from all Hawaiian islands, so it is definitely best to check with your airline.

