SFO passengers brace for more possible weather-related delays

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (KGO) -- For the second day in a row, passengers at San Francisco International Airport are bracing for another possible round of delays and cancelations due to bad weather.
Yesterday, a ground delay program was put into place that resulted in 400 delays and 100 cancellations.
The FAA will make the call on whether to start the delay program today. With rain in the forecast, it is likely.
