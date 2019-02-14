Flooding in Novato forces shelter-in-place, street closures

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Novato police have closed several streets and issued at least one shelter-in-place order in the city early Thursday morning due to flooding across the city in the midst of a severe winter storm.Residents in Paper Mill Creek Court have been told to stay inside their homes due to "significant" flooding, a police dispatcher confirmed. Police weren't able to verify how serious the flooding is or if evacuations are taking place.In addition, police said the following streets are closed: South Novato Boulevard between Nave and Lark courts, Simmons Lane from San Marin Drive to Lesse Lane and all of Commercial Boulevard.No further information is immediately available.