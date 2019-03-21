Shifting Seasons: ABC7's Drew Tuma wraps up winter with look ahead at spring showers

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- For many Bay Area residents, this past winter has felt relentless with its rainfall and for good reason.In the past 89 days, 52 of them (or more than half of winter) has featured rain across some part of the Bay Area.Hundreds of inches of snow has also led to a healthy snowpack in the Sierra, which is running at 155% of normal.Most cities are running above average for their rainfall season to date.Santa Rosa is leading the way with more than 3 feet of rain. This has led to issues in Sonoma County, mainly the flooding of the Russian River in February.Surprisingly Oakland is running a bit behind with almost 17" of rain at just 97% of normal.Don't be fooled by winter's ending; Spring has been known to bring us soaking showers.Over the next 93 days, we average anywhere from 2" to 5" of rainfall.It is typically not until the end of May when we see the storm door completely close in California and we begin our parched summer season.