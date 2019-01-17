Sierra snowpack at 103 percent of average for state for 1st time this season

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) --The Sierra snowpack is at 103 percent of the average for California for the first time this season.
MORE: Best day to travel to Lake Tahoe over MLK holiday weekend
Last year at this time, we were just at 25 percent of average.
But we're only halfway to a season total, so we'll need a few more snow storms before April 1.
Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
It happened! We are above avg for 1st time this season. This is for today's date. For entire #snow year, ending April 1st, we are halfway to average, 50%. #Tahoe #Sierra pic.twitter.com/vW7GTB649W— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) January 17, 2019