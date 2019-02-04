Sinkhole forces Highway 35 closure in both directions in Los Altos

@CaltransD4 has blocked SR-35 in both directions just south of Alpine Road to just north of the @SCCgov county line due to a sink hole. Plan your route accordingly as we don't know how long this stretch of road will be closed. @SMCSheriff @SCCoSheriff pic.twitter.com/DhQmEqiHaj — CHP Redwood City (@CHP_RedwoodCity) February 3, 2019

Caltrans has Highway 35 in the Santa Cruz Mountains closed in both directions due to sinkhole. pic.twitter.com/hetxHHHmPq — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) February 4, 2019

Highway 35 in the Santa Cruz mountains was closed in both directions after a sinkhole destroyed a large chunk of the road Sunday.Caltrans says the road could be closed in both directions near Castanea Ridge Road for up to a week while crews clean up the mess.