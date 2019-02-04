STORM DAMAGE

Sinkhole forces Highway 35 closure in both directions in Los Altos

Highway 35 in the Santa Cruz mountains was closed in both directions after a sinkhole destroyed a large chunk of the road. (KGO-TV)

LOS GATOS, Calif. (KGO) --
Highway 35 in the Santa Cruz mountains was closed in both directions after a sinkhole destroyed a large chunk of the road Sunday.

Caltrans says the road could be closed in both directions near Castanea Ridge Road for up to a week while crews clean up the mess.

RELATED: Niles Canyon Road in Fremont reopened in both directions after large boulder removed

