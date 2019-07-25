Bay Area sees slight chance of dry lightning over next 48 hours

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area will see a slight chance of dry thunderstorms Thursday and Friday.Rain from these thunderstorms evaporates before it reaches the ground, but the lightning does not, according to ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.That could increase wildfire risk because should lightning hit the ground, the evaporating rain causes heavier air that generates windy conditions.Nicco called it a "one-two punch" for fire conditions.No fire weather watches or red flag warnings have been issued.