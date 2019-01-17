Small victories after the rain in Sonoma County

Kenny Nash, that's who. "I'm an athlete. You have to go for it. And, I have Triple-A!" He made it. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/6Pp1it9SMv — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) January 17, 2019

Wohler Road in Sonoma County. What kind of driver risks his prized 4x4 to save a few minutes? #abc7now pic.twitter.com/afyjeG3lUg — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) January 17, 2019

The aftermath of storms can be bizarre, enlightening and, sometimes, just plain entertaining.Consider the moment when we crossed paths with Kenny Nash in Sonoma County Thursday. He sat in a Dodge 4x4, staring down a bridge covered by flowing water at Wohler Road. "I said, I can make it. I done it before.""You must have been in a hurry?""Naw. Just doing it!"For every person who has spent the last 24 hours avoiding water, we finally found a man ready to confront it. Without hesitation, Kenny gunned his engine and set out across 100 yards of invisible road covered by fast-moving liquid uncertainty."I got a little nervous as I got closer the turn. I didn't want to gun it so I laid off the power and when I got to the middle of the bridge, I knew I had it." At times during that description, Kenny sounded like a victor being interviewed after winning a tractor pull. "I'm an athlete. The best players take the challenge.""Even in a 4x4?""Yeah."After the crossing, we applauded and Kenny Nash waved.Then he parked his 4x4 to accept our congratulations."Are you crazy?" we asked."I got AAA!"Call it a small victory after the rain.