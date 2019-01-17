Small victories after the rain in Sonoma County

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --The aftermath of storms can be bizarre, enlightening and, sometimes, just plain entertaining.
Consider the moment when we crossed paths with Kenny Nash in Sonoma County Thursday. He sat in a Dodge 4x4, staring down a bridge covered by flowing water at Wohler Road. "I said, I can make it. I done it before."
Kenny Nash, that's who. "I'm an athlete. You have to go for it. And, I have Triple-A!" He made it. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/6Pp1it9SMv— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) January 17, 2019
"You must have been in a hurry?"
"Naw. Just doing it!"
For every person who has spent the last 24 hours avoiding water, we finally found a man ready to confront it. Without hesitation, Kenny gunned his engine and set out across 100 yards of invisible road covered by fast-moving liquid uncertainty.
"I got a little nervous as I got closer the turn. I didn't want to gun it so I laid off the power and when I got to the middle of the bridge, I knew I had it." At times during that description, Kenny sounded like a victor being interviewed after winning a tractor pull. "I'm an athlete. The best players take the challenge."
"Even in a 4x4?"
"Yeah."
After the crossing, we applauded and Kenny Nash waved.
Wohler Road in Sonoma County. What kind of driver risks his prized 4x4 to save a few minutes? #abc7now pic.twitter.com/afyjeG3lUg— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) January 17, 2019
Then he parked his 4x4 to accept our congratulations.
"Are you crazy?" we asked.
"I got AAA!"
Call it a small victory after the rain.
