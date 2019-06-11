air quality

Smoke from Sand Fire in Yolo County creates haze in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Smoke from Sand Fire in Yolo County is creating a haze across the Bay Area.

"There's a lot of haze out there, the winds are blowing off-shore and we have the Sand Fire to our north," said ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.

"You will see the haze today and in parts of the Bay Area tomorrow," said Nicco.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says the fire near the community of Guinda is 30 percent contained after it broke out Saturday.

Nicco says the haze from the Sand Fire looks bad, but it's not linked to the poor air quality in the Bay Area.

"Smoke from the fire is not triggering today's spare the air," said Nicco. "We could have three consecutive days of possible poor air quality before the heat and cleaner air finally rolls in."

