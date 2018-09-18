ALLERGIES

Sneezing, sniffling got ya down? Blame the trees!

Sneezing, sniffling, scratchy throat got ya down? Allergy sufferers across the Bay Area are feeling the pain from elevated pollen levels this time of the year.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
You can blame the trees, specifically Elm, Cedar and Juniper trees. Their pollen levels are fluctuating between medium and high this week.

With warmer weather and gusty winds expected the next couple of days, pollen will stay at elevated levels.

We need a good rain storm to cleanse the air of our pollen, but that does not look to happen in the next 10 days.
