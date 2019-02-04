SNOW

Snow falls atop Mount Hamilton, Diablo with dusting possible on other Bay Area peaks

It snowed atop several Bay Area peaks on Monday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A cold winter storm moving through the Bay Area will bring rain to much of the region and possibly snow in some of our mountains.

Some snow has already started to fall on Mt. Hamilton and Mt. Diablo on Monday.

RELATED: Travel in Sierra not recommended as Winter Storm Warning remains in effect

As we head into Monday night, colder air will move into the Bay Area which will help to drop snow levels to as low as 1,000 feet -- meaning any precipitation falling above 1,000 feet would most likely be snow.

Many of our highest peaks, such as Mt. Hamilton and even the East Bay Hills, have elevations above 1,000 feet.

"The Santa Cruz Mountains, even parts of the East Bay Hills have the potential of seeing some flakes flying Monday night into early Tuesday morning," said Meteorologist Drew Tuma. "It's not a guarantee but the cold air could turn rain into snow flakes across parts of the Bay Area."

Our best chance for any snow on our other peaks would be late Monday into early Tuesday morning.

