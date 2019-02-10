'Snowmageddon' in Washington prompts epic snowball fight

Hundreds of people in the Pacific Northwest took advantage of the Snowmaggedon with a major snowball fight.
Plenty of people made use of all the fresh powder in Tacoma, Washington.
The event was put together by a woman just a day before, hoping to see a large-scale snowball fight.
More than three thousand people showed their interest on Facebook.
People young and old showed up and all seemed to have a good time.
