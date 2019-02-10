SNOW

'Snowmageddon' in Washington prompts epic snowball fight

EMBED </>More Videos

Hundreds of people in the Pacific Northwest took advantage of the Snowmaggedon with a major snowball fight. (KGO-TV)

Hundreds of people in the Pacific Northwest took advantage of the Snowmaggedon with a major snowball fight.

Plenty of people made use of all the fresh powder in Tacoma, Washington.

RELATED: Snow blankets Bay Area peaks

The event was put together by a woman just a day before, hoping to see a large-scale snowball fight.

More than three thousand people showed their interest on Facebook.

People young and old showed up and all seemed to have a good time.

VIDEO: SKY7 takes us on tour of snow around Bay Area

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersnowsnow stormsnowstormsevere weathermountainsbay areamount hamiltonwinter weatheru.s. & worldWashington
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
1 dead in plane crash on Mount Diablo, according to fire officials
PHOTOS: Snow flurries fall in Bay Area
SKY7 tour of snow around Bay Area
SNOW
Snow blankets Bay Area peaks
Pursuit of powder? Here's the best time to travel to Lake Tahoe this weekend
CHP warns of black ice on Bay Area roadways
Cold night in the Bay Area could bring a hidden danger to the roads
More snow
WEATHER
3.6-magnitude earthquake strikes SoCal
Snow blankets Bay Area peaks
Accuweather Forecast: Snow for Bay Area mountains and a dry afternoon
Video shows avalanche crews battling intense weather
More Weather
Top Stories
Snow blankets Bay Area peaks
Caldecott Tunnel lanes reopen after crash
Man killed in officer-involved shooting at Vallejo Taco Bell
Accuweather Forecast: Snow for Bay Area mountains and a dry afternoon
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Caltrans: No more weekend closures expected on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
2 killed in wrong-way crash on Highway 1 in Pacifica
1 dead in plane crash on Mount Diablo, according to fire officials
Show More
Caltrans makes temporary fixes on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
Groom charged with assaulting teen at wedding reception
Young cancer patient sworn in as honorary police officer
Giants fans brave rain for 2019 FanFest
CBD cafe coming to downtown Houston
More News