Sonoma County braces for flash floods, mudslides with incoming storm

Sonoma County braces for flash floods and mudslides! This rain is coming late in the season when the ground is already saturated... could be especially troublesome for burn scar and new home construction areas from the 2017 wildfires! pic.twitter.com/ZXgAZYg7ve — Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) February 13, 2019

The National Weather Service has issued several alerts because of a storm expected to pass over Sonoma County Tuesday night through Thursday morning.With the forecasted rain coming so late in the season, when the ground is already saturated, the Sonoma County Department of Emergency Management says there is significant risk for flash floods and mudslides across the county, especially in burn scar areas from the October 2017 wildfires.