STORM

South Bay faced flooding, downed trees during overnight hours

Guadalupe River in San Jose, California on Thursday, January 17, 2019. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
The South Bay was hit hard by the storm overnight.

The Guadalupe River reached flood stage above Almaden Expressway at 11:15 p.m. last night. It was at 9.15 feet. Flood stage is 8.5 feet. At 3:15 a.m. It was observed at 6.14 feet.

PHOTOS: Storm slams Bay Area, downing trees and power lines


Emergency crews were dealing with many other issues. A Maserati was stuck in the flood waters on the off-ramp off northbound Highway 17 on to Hamilton Avenue in Campbell around 11 p.m. The CHP closed the off-ramp until a tow truck could remove the vehicle.


Many trees also came down during the wind and rain. One fell in a parking lot of an apartment complex on Bascom Avenue, just south of Union Avenue, knocking down some power lines.

At 4:15 a.m., the PG&E outage map reported more than 2,200 customers without power in San Jose.

