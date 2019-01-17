South Bay faced flooding, downed trees during overnight hours

The South Bay was hit hard by the storm overnight.The Guadalupe River reached flood stage above Almaden Expressway at 11:15 p.m. last night. It was at 9.15 feet. Flood stage is 8.5 feet. At 3:15 a.m. It was observed at 6.14 feet.Emergency crews were dealing with many other issues. A Maserati was stuck in the flood waters on the off-ramp off northbound Highway 17 on to Hamilton Avenue in Campbell around 11 p.m. The CHP closed the off-ramp until a tow truck could remove the vehicle.Many trees also came down during the wind and rain. One fell in a parking lot of an apartment complex on Bascom Avenue, just south of Union Avenue, knocking down some power lines.At 4:15 a.m., the PG&E outage map reported more than 2,200 customers without power in San Jose.