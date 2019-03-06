South Bay hit with heavy rain overnight

In Palo Alto, a tree came down across the off-ramp of Southbound 280 at Page Mill. Crews had to cut up the tree to remove it from the roadway. There was a lot of rain in the area at the time.
PG&E crews working in the rain on Holt Avenue in Los Altos. About 25 customers are without power since last night.
PG&E crews working in the rain on Holt Avenue in Los Altos.— Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) March 6, 2019
25 customers without power since last night according to outage map. 9am estimate for restoration. pic.twitter.com/j2ZJvG4o5h
The rain was coming down pretty hard overnight in Scotts Valley where there was a lot of puddles and standing water.
A Wind Advisory has been issued until 4 p.m. Winds are forecasted to be at 20 to 35 mph with some gusts reaching 50 to 60 mph at the highest peaks and ridges.
SKY7 VIDEO: Massive flooding in Guerneville leaves homes underwater
Just in case you needed another reason slow down and drive safe in the rain, CHP officers have a strong presence on Bay Area roadways this morning.
