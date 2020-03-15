spring

First day of spring in 2020: Dates to remember, things to do and what to know

The first day of spring in 2020 is March 19, the earliest in 124 years, according to AccuWeather. (Shutterstock)

Break out the flowers: Spring is almost here!

Here's everything you need to know about the season.

When is the first day of spring?

The first day of spring in 2020 is March 19, the earliest in 124 years, according to AccuWeather.

What is the vernal equinox?

Equinox is Latin for "equal nights," according to AccuWeather. The vernal equinox occurs when the Earth is tilting neither toward nor away from the sun on its axis, marking the astronomical beginning of spring.

RELATED: Can you really balance an egg during the first day of spring?

When are Easter, Mother's Day and other spring dates?

Here are just a few of the dates people are putting on their calenders this spring:
  • Palm Sunday is April 5.
  • Passover begins at sundown on April 8.
  • Easter falls on April 12.
  • Earth Day is April 22.
  • Ramadan begins at sundown on April 23.
  • Mother's Day is on May 10.
