CALIFORNIA WATER

California water managers to conduct season's first surveys of crucial winter snowfall in Sierra Nevada mountains

FILE - Frank Gehrke of the Department of Water Resources checks the depth of the snowpack during the snow survey, Monday, April 2, 2018, near Echo Summit, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

PHILLIPS STATION, Calif. --
California water managers will conduct the season's first manual surveys of the state's crucial winter snowfall.

Winter snow in the Sierra Nevada mountains supplies drinking water for much of California as it melts throughout the spring and summer. The amount of snow is measured monthly through the winter at more than 260 locations to help water managers plan for how much they can deliver to customers later in the year.

The survey will take place Thursday.

A more limited index from the Department of Water Resources shows mountain precipitation has been lower than average so far this year.

Gov. Jerry Brown declared a formal end to a three-year drought emergency in 2017, but said water conservation efforts must continue.

Satellite images of snow at Lake Tahoe, Nevada on Tuesday, January 1, 2019.


Satellite images of snow at Lake Tahoe, Nevada on Wednesday, January 2, 2018.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathercalifornia waterdroughtwatersnowsnow totalscalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
CALIFORNIA WATER
VIDEO: Before and after the Oroville dam near-disaster
New Calaveras Dam to safeguard water supply even after earthquakes
Water advisory in Santa Rosa neighborhood likely to be lifted soon
Bay Area enters minor drought stage, may get worse
More california water
WEATHER
Accuweather Forecast: Clear and chilly
Don't miss these space events in 2019
Windy New Year's Eve sends trees toppling, Bay Area crews scrambling
Dangerous winds prompting some Tahoe ski resorts to close
More Weather
Top Stories
Apple issues sales and earnings warning
Police search for driver who hit, dragged teen 4 blocks in Oakland
Partial government shutdown impacting Bay Area businesses
SJ police cites driver of SUV that hit mayor
Child hit by gunfire on NYE remains hospitalized
Calif. Home Cooking Bill may be state law, but not yet legal where you live
China becomes first to land on moon's far side
Day 12 of government shutdown
Show More
Coachella 2019: Full lineup released
What you should know if your investments and retirement funds are hit by thieves
Tickets to Stephen Curry's party in Oakland now free
US authorities fire tear gas into Mexico to stop migrants
Delivery of electric vehicle stalled for Sebastopol woman
More News