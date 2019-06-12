Flex Alert issued for California for voluntary energy conservation

RELATED: Cooling centers open for extreme heat in the South Bay
A statewide Flex Alert has been issued, calling for voluntary electricity conservation from 4 until 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Consumers are urged to conserve electricity when use would be at its highest.
MORE: Heat stroke vs heat exhaustion -- what's the difference and what are the symptoms?
Conservation Tips
- Set thermostat at 78 or higher and turn off, if away
- Cool with fans and draw drapes
- Turn off unnecessary lights and appliances
- Use major appliances in morning or late evening
Learn more about Flex Alerts here.