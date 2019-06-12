Flex Alert issued for California for voluntary energy conservation

Conservation Tips

Set thermostat at 78 or higher and turn off, if away





Cool with fans and draw drapes



Turn off unnecessary lights and appliances



Use major appliances in morning or late evening

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A call for energy conservation has just been put out by the California Independent System Operator Corporation due to high temperatures and high energy demand.A statewide Flex Alert has been issued, calling for voluntary electricity conservation from 4 until 10 p.m. Tuesday.Consumers are urged to conserve electricity when use would be at its highest.