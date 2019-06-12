Weather

Flex Alert issued for California for voluntary energy conservation

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A call for energy conservation has just been put out by the California Independent System Operator Corporation due to high temperatures and high energy demand.

RELATED: Cooling centers open for extreme heat in the South Bay

A statewide Flex Alert has been issued, calling for voluntary electricity conservation from 4 until 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Consumers are urged to conserve electricity when use would be at its highest.

MORE: Heat stroke vs heat exhaustion -- what's the difference and what are the symptoms?

Conservation Tips

  • Set thermostat at 78 or higher and turn off, if away


  • Cool with fans and draw drapes

  • Turn off unnecessary lights and appliances

  • Use major appliances in morning or late evening


Learn more about Flex Alerts here.
