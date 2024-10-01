There is a 40% chance of a tropical system developing over the next seven days.

A new tropical threat develops in the Gulf as South still reels from Helene aftermath

As the South continues its recovery from the devastation of Hurricane Helene, another storm system is showing the potential for development in the Gulf of Mexico.

Early October is still not far from last month's peak of the hurricane season.

Most of the tropical systems in the Atlantic will stay away from the U.S., including Tropical Storm Kirk. But one system in the Caribbean could move into the Gulf by the end of the week.

At this time, it is still too early to say how much it will develop and where it will hit, but some of our most trusted computer models bring this system to Florida by early next week with heavy rain, ABC News reported.

Right now, it has a 40% chance of development by the end of the week.

If the system is named, it could be called Leslie or Milton, depends on whether something forms in the Atlantic first.