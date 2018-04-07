WEATHER

Stinson Beach-goers floored by water damage to parking lot

EMBED </>More Videos

The heavy rain Friday night caused the small creek that normally runs through and underneath the parking lot to flood. It washed away the structures around it that normally contain it. (KGO-TV)

By
STINSON BEACH, Calif. (KGO) --
The heavy rain Friday night caused the small creek that normally runs through and underneath the parking lot to flood. It washed away the structures around it that normally contain it.

"We just got so much rain within a short period of time -- about eight inches of rain," said Stinson Beach Fire Chief Kenny Stevens.
RELATED: Stinson Beach parking lot badly damaged by flooding

And then a waterfall was left behind from where the parking lot collapsed, close to where it meets Stinson Beach.

Forty parking spaces were washed out to sea.

"This is crazy, I'm always boogie boarding. I've never seen anything like this," said Stinson Beach resident Ocean Nage. "This much water, that's all out unbelievable."

"Huge huge water, never seen it like this," said Fairfax resident Ali Vogt. "Didn't think could get to the beach -- but found a way."

Official word from the Golden Gate National Park Service is that both Stinson Beach and Muir Woods are closed to the public because of the storm damage.

VIDEO: Watch your AccuWeather forecast

"We were going to have an adventure and we decided to have it no matter what," said San Rafael resident Kim Iglinski.

At nearby Parkside, the damage is adding up. The market and snack bar are closed because of it, but the cafe is still open.

The last time water rushed in like this, was 36 years ago.
Click here to download the free ABC7 News App to track the storm where you live. Make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.

Click here for a look at weather where you live.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherstormrainwindstorm damagefloodingflash floodingnational park serviceparkingmarin countyStinson Beach
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
AccuWeather Forecast: Widespread fog, chance of spotty drizzle
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Check out our new ABC7 app!
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
Follow @LiveDoppler7 on Twitter for the latest weather updates
WEATHER
AccuWeather Forecast: Widespread fog, chance of spotty drizzle
Hurricane Watch issued for parts of Hawaii
East Bay bathed in smoke-driven smog
Air Quality Alert issued for Bay Area
Spare the Air Alert not in effect today
More Weather
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News