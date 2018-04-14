WEATHER

Stinson Beach parking lot partially reopened after storm damage

The National Park Service says the parking lot at Stinson Beach is now partially reopened after it was heavily damaged during a storm. (KGO-TV)

STINSON BEACH, Calif. (KGO) --
The National Park Service says the parking lot at Stinson Beach is now partially reopened after it was heavily damaged during a storm.

RELATED: Stinson Beach parking lot badly damaged by flooding

The northern parking lot and northern bathrooms will remain closed while crews continue to make repairs.

A deluge of rain last week overflowed a nearby creek, flooding the parking lot and causing part of it to collapse.

