STINSON BEACH, Calif. (KGO) --The National Park Service says the parking lot at Stinson Beach is now partially reopened after it was heavily damaged during a storm.
The northern parking lot and northern bathrooms will remain closed while crews continue to make repairs.
A deluge of rain last week overflowed a nearby creek, flooding the parking lot and causing part of it to collapse.
