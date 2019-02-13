Storm brings heavy rain, headaches to East Bay cities

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Rain teamed up with gusty winds and already saturated ground to create headaches in parts of the East Bay Wednesday with downed trees and creeks struggling to stay within their banks.The growl of chainsaws rang out in the 1500 block of Homestead Avenue in Walnut Creek. Public works crews were busy cutting up and disposing of this huge tree that fell and blocked part of the road. The good news is no one was hurt, and because the tree was actually on a private part of the road, traffic disruption was minimal. But it was a reminder of just what this kind of weather can bring.More public works crews were busy in Castro Valley where a 12-inch water main broke under Somerset Avenue, causing part of the street to collapse. Unfortunately, an SUV fell partially into the hole, but the driver wasn't hurt. But, his car had to be towed out of the hole. EBMUD says about 100 customers have had their water shut off while repair work continues on the main.In Pleasanton, nervous neighbors are keeping a close eye on the Arroyo de la Laguna - a rain swollen creek that runs behind homes on Foothill Avenue. In 2017, the Arroyo was eroding and carrying away parts of the backyards of several nearby homes. Zone 7 Water Company headed a $4.5 million effort to shore up the banks of the creek. Everyone hoped the problem had been solved. But, a year and a half later, a couple of homeowners fear it has not.