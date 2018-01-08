WEATHER

Storm brings heavy rain, strong winds to Bay Area

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
The strongest storm of the season so far has arrived in the Bay Area. The storm ranks a 3 on our Storm Impact Scale and will bring heavy rain at times, strong winds and flooding concerns for parts of the North Bay.

TIMING:

Light showers for the AM Rush
Heavier rain begins to arrive midday.
Heaviest rain will occur after 3pm (yellows/orange colors below) making a mess of the PM Rush
Actions winds down as we approach Midnight.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH:
Over our recent burn scars Monday Evening.
Possibility of mudslides/debris flows/flash flooding.

WIND ADVISORY:
Power outages/trees down possible.
Strongest winds likely Monday evening between 5pm - 10pm with frequent gusts over 30mph.

SIERRA SNOWFALL:
4"-7" at pass level by Tuesday PM
1-2 Feet highest peaks.

The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

