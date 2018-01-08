Storm brings heavy rain, strong winds to Bay Area

The strongest storm of the season so far has arrived in the Bay Area. The storm ranks a 3 on our Storm Impact Scale and will bring heavy rain at times, strong winds and flooding concerns for parts of the North Bay.Light showers for the AM RushHeavier rain begins to arrive midday.Heaviest rain will occur after 3pm (yellows/orange colors below) making a mess of the PM RushActions winds down as we approach Midnight.Over our recent burn scars Monday Evening.Possibility of mudslides/debris flows/flash flooding.Power outages/trees down possible.Strongest winds likely Monday evening between 5pm - 10pm with frequent gusts over 30mph.4"-7" at pass level by Tuesday PM1-2 Feet highest peaks.