Storm brings potential for 20-40 foot waves, prompting High Surf Warning

Wave heights are on the rise as a strong storm system approaches the Bay Area. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Wave heights are on the rise as a strong storm system approaches the Bay Area.

On Sunday, waves are expected to exceed 20 feet along the Bay Area coast line with isolated breakers over 50 feet.

RELATED: Mavericks surf competition next week? Officials monitoring approaching huge swell 'very closely'

Dangerous surf and rip currents are expected to last into Monday morning.

A High Surf Warning will go into effect Sunday morning lasting through Monday morning. People are advised to stay away from the beaches.

