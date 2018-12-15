HIGH SURF WARNING continues in effect along the coast from Sonoma County through Monterey County 9 AM Sun to 9 PM Mon.

STAY WELL BACK FROM THE OCEAN OR RISK CERTAIN DEATH. pic.twitter.com/VNroxlXdJs — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 15, 2018

Wave heights are on the rise as a strong storm system approaches the Bay Area.On Sunday, waves are expected to exceed 20 feet along the Bay Area coast line with isolated breakers over 50 feet.Dangerous surf and rip currents are expected to last into Monday morning.A High Surf Warning will go into effect Sunday morning lasting through Monday morning. People are advised to stay away from the beaches.