Storm brings snow flurries to Mt. Tam

On a day in Marin County that began with a full double rainbow and a torrent of water at Cascade Falls in Mill Valley-- snow was also on the agenda.Mt. Tamalpais saw flurries Monday. Marin County Fire caught it all on their surveillance camera at 2,572 feet."Probably in the last hour we have seen flurries," said Deputy Chief Mark Brown.The camera network covers fourteen mountain tops, including Mt. St. Helena, at 4,341 feet. The snow was even sticking to the ground."It is the tallest peak in the North Bay, so it makes sense," said Brown.There is a chance that many will be waking up to a winter wonderland come Tuesday.