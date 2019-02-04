WEATHER

Storm brings snow flurries to Mt. Tam

EMBED </>More Videos

On a day in Marin County that began with a full double rainbow and a torrent of water at Cascade Falls in Mill Valley. Snow was also on the agenda. (KGO-TV)

By
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
On a day in Marin County that began with a full double rainbow and a torrent of water at Cascade Falls in Mill Valley-- snow was also on the agenda.

RELATED: Snow falls atop Mount Hamilton, Diablo with dusting possible on other Bay Area peaks

Mt. Tamalpais saw flurries Monday. Marin County Fire caught it all on their surveillance camera at 2,572 feet.

"Probably in the last hour we have seen flurries," said Deputy Chief Mark Brown.

The camera network covers fourteen mountain tops, including Mt. St. Helena, at 4,341 feet. The snow was even sticking to the ground.

RELATED: Flurry of flurries fall on Mount Hamilton

"It is the tallest peak in the North Bay, so it makes sense," said Brown.

There is a chance that many will be waking up to a winter wonderland come Tuesday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersnowsnow stormsnowstormstormsevere weathermountainsmarin county
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Accuweather Forecast: Chance of scattered, evening showers
Flurry of flurries fall on Mount Hamilton
Mount Diablo gets dusting of snow
PHOTOS: Rainbows fill the skies around the Bay Area
More Weather
Top Stories
Bay Area couple reported missing after not returning from camping trip found safe
Mount Diablo gets dusting of snow
Lucky foods and traditions for Lunar New Year
Burglaries in Atherton may be linked to ridesharing services
95 percent of Oakland teachers vote to strike
Flurry of flurries fall on Mount Hamilton
Wildlife officials rescue stranded dolphin at Baker Beach
WATCH LIVE TOMORROW: President Trump to deliver State of the Union
Show More
Discovery Bay man says timeshare points mysteriously disappeared
Accuweather Forecast: Chance of scattered, evening showers
Kaepernick murals spring up in Atlanta after art demolished
VIDEO: Snow falls atop Bay Area peaks
Reggie Knows Sports: 'The Super Bore'
More News