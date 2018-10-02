Storm causes partial roof collapse at store in San Rafael

Capt. Chris Cooper briefsus on roof collapse in San Rafael pic.twitter.com/j5INT9YcwI — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) October 2, 2018

This Homegoods employee tells firefighters they were working in the store when the roof collapsed. No one was hurt. She says she cannot comment to media pic.twitter.com/9hrLmo9QkP — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) October 2, 2018

Partial roof collapse at the Homegoods store in San Rafael. Officials think it was weather related. No one was hurt. pic.twitter.com/abnu0yieQL — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) October 2, 2018

The San Rafael Fire Department is on the scene of a partial roof collapse at the HomeGoods Store at NorthGate Mall.This is near the entrance of the store. Fortunately, the building was not open at the time.The San Rafael Fire Department said no one was hurt. Firefighters are working with City Building and Safety personnel to evaluate the structure.