Storm causes partial roof collapse at store in San Rafael

The San Rafael Fire Department is on the scene of a partial roof collapse at the HomeGoods Store at NorthGate Mall. (San Rafael Fire Department)

The San Rafael Fire Department is on the scene of a partial roof collapse at the HomeGoods Store at NorthGate Mall.

This is near the entrance of the store. Fortunately, the building was not open at the time.

The San Rafael Fire Department said no one was hurt. Firefighters are working with City Building and Safety personnel to evaluate the structure.

