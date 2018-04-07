Storm downs trees, triggers power outages in Bay Area

The recent storm brought lots of wet and wild weather to the North Bay, and left a lot of damage in its wake.The ground was so saturated with water it caused a 50 foot Blue Spruce tree to fall on Bigelow Ave. in Mill Valley early Saturday."The tree lasted 100 years, no one got hurt and nothing got damaged," said homeowner Stuart, who declined to give his last name.Neighbors heard a loud bang when the tree fell on power lines, causing a transformer spark."Having experienced the North Bay Wildfires, we were alarmed and called 911 when we saw sparks," said Mill Valley resident Jon Mallon.PG&E crews eliminated dangerous live wires and worked to restore power to the neighborhoodNot far away, another large tree fell on Oakdale Avenue but caused no damage.In Sonoma County a large sinkhole has cut off Salmon Creek Road in the town of Bodega. Highway crews say the repair could take days, many ranchers and homeowners are stuck."We've got to get out, my wife is pretty sick and if something happens how can I get her out of here," Said rancher Alfred Piazza.There was flooding on Highway 1 in western Sonoma County near Valley Ford. For now, only trucks are able to make it through until floodwater subsides.A large tree also came down in Walnut Creek last night, blocking Tice Valley Boulevard. The tree took down some power lines and you can see sparking and smoking could be seen. The CHP closed the street until the tree and the wires could be removed.In San Francisco, power was knocked out to 10,800 customers in the Nob Hill and Tenderloin neighborhoods. PG&E said the outage was caused by an underground equipment failure and have not said if it was weather related.In Alameda, dozens of homes were without power on New Grand and San Jose Streets. Alameda Municipal Power says the outage was caused by a blown transformer. Crews are working to replace the transformer. They say it will be several hours before power is restored.A large oak tree fell in Millbrae, across Arroyo Seco off Hillcrest Boulevard last night blocking the only exit from the cul de sac. Public works crews were on scene to clear out the fallen tree. The tree was in the front yard of a home, but luckily fell into the street and no one was hurt.In Sonoma County, a CHP officer hydro-planed into a flooded ditch last night. The officer was not injured, but a tow truck had to pull the CHP vehicle free.