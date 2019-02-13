Storm flooding roads in Marin County

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Homeowners on Ross Drive in Mill Valley are worried! Earlier today, water was up to their doorsteps. It receded, but high tide is coming at 6pm, so depending on the amount of incoming rain, the homes here could flood very soon. pic.twitter.com/4ijtheWzZX — Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) February 14, 2019

The San Anselmo Creek is filling up once again and rushing through town! Lots of sandbags and flood gates in place here. People are well versed on the perils of rain in this part of Marin County. pic.twitter.com/RBzyCmlYyH — Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) February 14, 2019

You approach a flooded portion of road that is clearly closed and has a car stuck half way under water in the middle. What would YOU do? Most cars are turning around but not this guy!! We are at Lucas Valley Rd under Hwy 101 pic.twitter.com/xZbWQM307Q — Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) February 14, 2019

SOUND ON! Found the driver who got stuck in the giant pool of water under Hwy 101 in San Rafael. He has some advice for all the drivers out here encountering flooded roads! pic.twitter.com/fqS8DCHJ6b — Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) February 14, 2019

On Wednesday night, San Rafael police closed Lucas Valley Road under Highway 101 after rain water began to pool and flood the road. But, drivers continued to drive through and around clearly marked cones and signs blocking the road. One car, an Acura sedan, got stuck in the middle of the puddle, stranding the driver. "I drove through and my engine shut down," said Nader Parvin who lives in Marin and thought he could make it through the growing puddle in his car. "I should have not driven through there... it was a mistake," Parvin admitted.Similar pools of water, receding and filling up again as the rain and tides changed throughout the night, can be found throughout Marin County. Generally it's best to go around or turn around when confronted by a road flooded with deep water. "You may think it's cool, you may think it's fun going through big puddles, but the eventuality is you get stuck," said San Rafael Police Officer, Tom Collins, who helped Parvin get his car towed off of Lucas Valley Road.In San Anselmo, their namesake creek is roaring with water. The businesses above the creek on San Anselmo Avenue are armed with sandbags and flood gates. Magid Nazari owns Ludwig's Fine Wines and Spirits and has been barricading his business since 2005, when they flooded. "We do it three or four times a year, usually during the big storms such as this." Nazari says ever since they started using a flood gate, they haven't had any flooding inside their business.