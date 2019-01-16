STORM

Storm hits Santa Cruz Mountains hard

A powerful storm hit the Santa Cruz Mountains caused at least one mudslide on Highway 17 Wednesday. (KGO-TV)

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) --
The Santa Cruz Mountains can get hit hard when heavy rain moves through, and that can be tough for commuters and utility crews.

PG&E set up a temporary camp to respond more quickly to calls for service.

RELATED: ABC7 News photographer describes terrifying landslide experience in Santa Cruz Mountains

The base camp in Scotts Valley had more than 100 line workers on standby, ready to respond with a moment's notice.

Officials said they had dozens of calls related to downed trees and power lined in the area.

A mudslide temporarily forced the closure of both southbound lanes of Highway 17.

