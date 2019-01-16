Storm hits Santa Cruz Mountains hard

The Santa Cruz Mountains can get hit hard when heavy rain moves through, and that can be tough for commuters and utility crews.PG&E set up a temporary camp to respond more quickly to calls for service.The base camp in Scotts Valley had more than 100 line workers on standby, ready to respond with a moment's notice.Officials said they had dozens of calls related to downed trees and power lined in the area.A mudslide temporarily forced the closure of both southbound lanes of Highway 17.